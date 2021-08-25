Will This Popular Jodi From Jabardasth Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Star Maa channel is gearing up for the launch of its popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Our beloved star Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, there's no change in host for Bigg Boss Telugu this season.

The show will premiere on September 5, 2021. Reports suggest that Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Rumors are rife that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to rope in a popular Jodi from the show, Jabardasth.

If you are confused as to who they are given that the show has many favorite jodis like Rashmi Gautam-Sudheer, Deepika Pill-Hyper Aadi and others. We have news. Speculation is rife that top Jabardasth jodi anchor Varsha and Immanuel are likely to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as a jodi, as per the buzz. The duo shares a good rapport.

There's also buzz that they are in a relationship, but neither anchor Varsha or Immanuel have opened up about their relationship in public. The special camaraderie between anchor Varsha and Immanuel will certainly work its magic on the TV realuity show. If the two really appear on the show, there's no doubt that the TRPs of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will soar.

Are you ready to welcome this Jabardasth jodi into the Bigg Boss house? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.