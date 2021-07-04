Will Nidhi Subbaiah Face Media Post Bigg Boss Exit?

Nidhi Subbaiah who been trolled by BBK viewers over the past few days over "swalpa muchukoli" issue with Aravind KP, is now said to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. N

It is a general practice for Bigg Boss contestants to give interviews to media once they walk out of the Bigg Boss house. The contestants share their experiences, horrors and memories with BBK viewers after their eviction. Now, Aravind KP fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Nidhi is going to face media and give interviews or not.

As we all know Nidhi is in a bit of a pickle after she pointed out Aravind KP's lack of sportsmanship. She did not stop there she also understated his achievements by saying that the medal he earned at Dakar valley was for Participation and not for winning it. "Participation medal alli bandirodu..Geddu thorsu dakaar rally na" were her exact words.

Aravind KP fans have been trolling Nidhi since then by tagging Kichcha Sudeep and Colors Kannada and asking them to eliminate Nidhi. According to the voting results, Nidhi and Priyanka are the contestants in the danger zone. It is evident that Nidhi has lost her popularity and image on social media which may translate to her leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Fans of Aravind KP are demanding that if Nidhi is called in for an interview by any of the media houses, she must use the platform to apologize and revoke the comments she made against the sportsman. Let us wait and watch if Nidhi Subbaiah will apologize.