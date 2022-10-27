Will Nagarjuna Eliminate Geetu Royal From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Geetu Royal has become a center of attraction since the show went on air. Geetu Royal never misses being in the headlines. Geetu Royal's behavior in the house is irking the viewers. In a recent episode, Geetu Royal was appointed as a judge to the housemates.

Geetu Royal's duty is to support the housemates instead of that she created a lot more difficulties for the housemates, and a few of them also got hurt by her.

Geetu Royal seems to be slipping away from the top position because of her behavior and the way she treats the housemates. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Nagarjuna might eliminate Geetu Royal from the show for her behavior.

Hardly, Nagarjuna may not eliminate her as she is generating content for the viewers, the one contestant who stole the limelight of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is the one and only Geetu Royal. Let's wait and see whether Nagarjuna will eliminate Geetu Royal from the show or not. Watch this space for more updates.