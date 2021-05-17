Will Muralikrihna Know About Deepa's Health Condition: Karthika Deepam May 17, 2021

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa break downs remembering her past. She also thanks Karthik for supporting her in difficult times. Karthik feels pity for Deepa's helpless situation. Meanwhile, Muralikrishna calls Deepa to know her whereabouts. He learns that Karthik is with Deepa. Muralikrishna lashes out at Deepa for not informing him about her whereabouts. Deepa worries about Muralikrishna and children.

In yesterday's episode, Sourya and Hima ask Deepa to tell her story and they share an emotional talk. Bhagyalaxmi suggests Muralikrishna to bring Deepa and the children back home and says she will take care of them till Karthik accepts Deepa. Deepa breaks down remembering her past. Karthik pities Deepa when she shares her grief with him.