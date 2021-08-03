Will Kichcha Sudeep's Tough Task to Aravind KP Decide his Fate in Finals?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is just a few days away. Shubha Poonja and Shamanth were evicted from the house last weekend. Right now Arvind, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Vaishnavi, Divya Uruduga are the only ones left in the house.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has given Arvind a huge task. Arvind got a compliment from the BBK host saying he is a good hairstylist. So, in last weekend episode, Kichcha asked Aravind to give Divya Uruduga's hair a makeover. This is the task assigned by Kichcha Sudeep.

'Arvind, since you survived this week, why don't you give Divya a new hairstyle? She has the same boring hairstyle without a hair stylist. Can you change her hairstyle next week? She anyway taught you how to tie a braid. If a biker can learn that, he could also come up with a new hairstyle,' said Kichcha Sudeep.

Later, Sudeep asked the contestants, 'How many people in the house are okay with the idea of Arvind doing Divya's hair' Everyone except Divya Uruduga and Arvind replied in the affirmative.

The BBK host went on to add that Bigg Boss would send whatever materials required for Divya's makeover. While Aravind reluctantly agreed, Divya Uruduga protested saying she loved long locks and didn't want to get her hair shortened. She also went on to ask Kichcha if he was angry with her. However, Kichcha Sudeep Reassured her saying that he was not angry but wanted Divya to look good.

Now, this is a huge challenge for Aravind KP. Will Divya Uruduga cooperate with her housemate to ensure he wins this tough task assigned by Kichcha Sudeep? Will Aravind's performance in this task decide his fate in the finals?

For now, it's gonna be wait and watch. Stay tuned guys.