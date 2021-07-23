Will Kichcha Sudeep Question Prashanth's Gentleman's Game?

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to witness another round of elimination this weekend. And it’s also time for Sudeep to be back to the show. Most of the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers will be waiting for the weekend episode than controversial fights in the house, as they all want to see Sudeep’s grilling contestants and hosting the show. We don’t know who will get brickbats this weekend, but, Bigg Boss viewers are urging Sudeep to question Prashanth Sambargi’s gentlemen game.

The buzz on social media suggests that Prashanth Sambargi is seen that he was hurt Divya Uruduga’a injured finger intentionally. Divya Uruduga is going to question regarding the same to Prashanth Sambargi in tonight’s episode. People are questioning who will question Prashanth about gentleman’s game, will Sudeep or Divya Uruduga’s do it.

Mostly, Sudeep may not do as Prashanth is the favorite contestant of Colors Kannada, they have escaped him from many evictions. If Divya Urduga doesn’t ask Prashanth about his unfair game strategy, will Sudeep question’s Prashanth’s Gentleman’s game has become the hottest topic on social media.