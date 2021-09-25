Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Makers Change Winner's Name in The Last Minute?

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is trending on all social media platforms. Just one day left to witness the grand finale episode. The show runners are said to have shot for the grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Wednesday itself. The audience and show lovers well know that Arjun Bijlani has emerged as the winner of the show.

As soon as news broke out on social media that Arjun Bijlani had won the show, netizens have been trolling the show organizers over their unfair decision and also accused them of favoritism.

It is known that Divyanka Tripathi was being touted as the winner and KKK11 viewers feel that she is the most deserving contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, the buzz on social media doing the rounds is will Rohit Shetty and the makers are change the winner of KKK11 in the last minute to appease the viewers?

Are they going to announce Divyanka Tripathi as the winner of KKK11? Will it be possible for them to throw another huge surprise for Khatron ke Khiladi viewers? If Divyanka wins the show, her fans would be on cloud nine.

Other viewers too who rooted for her after watching her performance will continue to have faith on the show makers. If makers go ahead with making Arjun Bijlani as the winner of KKK11, then the viewers would be mighty disappointed. But we guess there is a valid reason for doing so.

Let's see what the makers have in store for viewers in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.