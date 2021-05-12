Will Kanmani Replace Sudeep as Kannada Bigg Boss Host in Season 9?

Is there any Kannada Bigg Boss fan who doesn’t have clue, who’s Kanmani? Obviously, the answer will be a big ‘No’. Bigg Boss Kannada is being hosted by Sudeep, but, he hasn’t a couple of episodes because he fell sick.

Show organizers have run the show without Sudeep's two weekend episodes. Audience and Bigg Boss viewers were seen switching off their TV's. One cannot deny the fact that, it’s hard to watch Bigg Boss without Sudeep. After a while, Show Organisers who have understood the pain of viewers, they have arranged a special host Kanmani, who’s believed to be RJ Shraddha.

Guess what? She nailed it as a special host and audience are going gaga over Kanmani on social media. Probably, Show organisers might have thought to continue the show with Kanmani and now, they are doing it. Kanmani will be bringing curtains down of Kannada Bigg Boss-8, which will be closed by tonight.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Kanmani might continue as the host for a new season, which is likely to begin sometime in 2021. So far, none of the contestants or Bigg Boss viewers have seen Kanmani, she stole the hearts of the audience with her magical voice.

Will Kanmani becomes the new host for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is yet to wait and watch. Who do you think the best host for Kannada Bigg Boss, Kanmani or Sudeep? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.