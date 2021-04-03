Will This Jabardasth Anchor Say 'Yes' To Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

One cannot deny the fact Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on Telugu television. Many people dream of participating in the show. Sometimes, the show organisers open up opportunities for commoners to take part in the show. However, over the last two seasons, the choice of contestants have been confined to only celebrity circles.

According to sources, the show organisers are busy in finalising the contestants for the upcoming new season. It is learnt that they have been approaching popular TV serial actors and anchors inviting them to be a part of the show.

Now, murmurs are doing the rounds that Jabardasth Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj too has been approached by the show makers inviting her to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is being speculated that Anasuya Bhardwaj is yet to confirm her participation on the show. If she signs up to be part of the show and gets ready to get locked up inside the house for 100 days, we are sure Anausya would be demanding hefty remuneration. It's not confirmed yet if Anasuya will really give her nod to participate in the new season of Telugu Bigg Boss.

Let's wait for an official confirmation from either Anasuya or the show runners on the same.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will continue as the host for a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show is expected to get launch by mid of June. The show organisers will surely announce the date of the show. We keep you posted for all the latest developments of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all updates.