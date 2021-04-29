Will It Be Red Flag Elimination In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 This Weekend?

Actor Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is nearing climax with just five to six weeks left for its completion. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been totally different when compared to the other seasons in terms of tasks or contestants.

We have to wait a few more days to see who will take the trophy home after winning the show. Audience have started voting for their contestants to make them win. As there’s no nomination this week, Kannada Bigg Boss show enthusiasts are wondering if there be an elimination this weekend or not.

How will Bigg Boss eliminate a contestant without nomination? Speculations are doing the rounds that there is a chance for Red Flag Elimination. If you don't have any clue about Red Flag elimination, then let me decode that for you.

In the event of a Red Flag Elimination, Bigg Boss makers can eliminate contestants with or without nominations as they have the right to do. The show makers can show the exit to a contestant who behaves badly or doesn’t perform the assigned tasks in the hosue. It now remains to be seeb whether Kannada Bigg Boss show makers aka Colors Kannada will use Red Flag Elimination or opt for no elimination this weekend. Let’s wait and watch how the makers have planned the weekend episodes.