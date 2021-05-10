Will Eliminated Contestants Join Final Episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8?

Just a day left for Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss 8 to end. The house will be empty for another couple of months. The show organizers could start a new season by end of this year or early next year depending on the pandemic situation.

Colors Kannada will be able to start the show only if the pandemic situation is under control by then as they can't afford to suspend the show midway as they will incur huge losses should that happen.

The show runners are now busy planning the last two episodes to make it memorable for the contestants as also BBK viewers. Buzz has it that in order to make up for the disppointment, the show runners are planning the final episodes in such a way that viewers get the feeling of watching the grand finale episode. Apparently, Colors Kannada may not announce the winner of this season as they haven’t opened the voting lines for the winner.

Meanwhile, there is a strong rumour on social media that Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep will likely grace the last episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. On the other hand, rumors are also flying thick and fast in telly circles that the eliminated contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 are likely to join the last episode of the show.

As per show analysts, it is a common practice in any Bigg Boss show to invite evicted contestants to attend the grand finale. On that note, Colors Kannada may be planning a nice farewell to the audience and contestants. It remains to be seen in tomorrow's episode whether eliminated contestants will grace the show or not. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from Bigg Boss house.