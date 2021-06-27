Will Divya Uruduga Exit Bigg Boss House To Save Aravind KP?

Kannada Bigg Boss second innings is getting interesting by the day. The first weekend episode post pandemic break was held yesterday in which Sudeep grilled the contestants in his usual style in Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe.

In a shocker to the contestants as also the BBK viewers, the Bigg Boss asked Divya if she were to face a situation where just one among the two can survive, what would she do?

Divya is shocked on hearing this. This was released as a promo by Colors Kannada. Now, Bigg Boss viewers are curious to know what Divya's answer would be to Sudeep.

Would Divya Uruduga leave the house to save Aravind KP or decide to stay back herself? Watch tonight's episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings to know the answer.

