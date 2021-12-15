Will Deepthi Sunaina's Wish Comes True?

Bigg Boss Telugu former contestant Deepthi Sunaina is the most popular celebrity on social media.

Deepthi Sunaina's boyfriend Shanmukh is a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house. Who doesn't want her boyfriend to win the show?

Deepthi Sunaina is keeping her fingers crossed and urging Bigg Boss viewers to vote for Shanmukh to ensure his win in the show. Deepthi Sunaina is urging all the viewers via her Instagram to cast their votes for Shanmukh.

Will Deepthi Sunaina's dream of seeing Shanmukh's win the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 trophy come true or not?

According to our trusted sources, the show organizers are planning to announce Shanmukh Jaswanth as the winner of the show.

Shanmukh Jaswanth is in the second position as per unofficial polls, Shanmukh will surely win if he manages to beat VJ Sunny in the finale voting.

