Will This Contestant Be Eliminated This Week From Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Looks like Kannada actress Shubha Poonja's journey in Kannada Bigg Boss house is likely to come to an end. She has been nominated for this week's eviction, after her team failed the task assigned by the Bigg Boss. The buzz on social media suggests that Shubha Poonja is in danger zone. Even though she is generating content for the show with her performance in the house, she is being seen as a weak contestant who's next in line to face eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

The other contestants like Aravind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, Divya Suresh are the strong contenders in the house. They will survive in the house for another couple of weeks. Shubha Poonja is likely to get evicted this weekend.

On the other hand, rumours are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Bigg Boss Kannada second innings is likely to get extended by a couple of weeks more. If the makers choose double elimination, mid-week elimination beginning this week, then perhaps the chances of the show getting extended are slim.

However, if the show runners continue to conduct the game in the same format as now with regular eliminations, then the show is expected to have a grand finale sometime in August. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. If the show gets extended, then, it will be indeed good news to Bigg Boss viewers as well as Colors Kannada as the TRPs have been impressive in the second innings.