Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 has been in the news for a long time. Looks like, there will be no more news on Kannada Bigg Boss 8 after one week, as Colors Kannada has decided to suspend the show following a government order due to the pandemic situation.

There will perhaps be one or two episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada. After that, the show runners will wind up the current season. If all goes well, the makers might come up with a new season next year.

Bigg Boss show lovers are asking on social media if Colors Kannada will announce a winner without any voting. If they are not declaring the winner, then who will get the winner’s cash prize money of Rs 50 lakhs? If Bigg Boss Kannada had a finale, one of the contestants would have received the cash prize money.

Now, netizens are discussing whether Colors Kannada will spilt the cash prize between the contestants as most of them wouldn’t be getting another four weeks' payments as promised. Will the show runners compensate the contestants or not is yet to be seen. What do you think? Is it better to spilt the cash prize money among all the contestants in the house or pay them for their stint in the house? Do let us know in the comments section below.