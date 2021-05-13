Will Colors Kannada Resume Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 After Lockdown?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been concluded due to a surge in COVID cases in the state. The show runners could not manage the show without a proper host and elimination was also becoming a challenge. Even the TRP rating of the show had reportedly dropped in the last three weeks. Finally, Colors Kannada decided to wind up the show last night. The final episode was so heart-touching and emotional that Twitter has been flooded with tweets put out by heart broken Bigg Boss Kannada viewers.

Kichcha Sudeep hosted the final episode via video call and viewers were elated and thanked Colors Kannada. A section of the audience say that Sudeep asked contestants not to be disappointed over the suspension of the show and assured them that the makers were planning some surprise in future.

Following this assurance, not only contestants even Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 viewers are predicting that makers may resume BBK8 again after the state is back to normal after COVID recovery. Netizens are tagging Colors Kannada and are asking them not to resume the show with the same players as it may not entertain them much. They are urging the makers to start a new season with new contestants.

Let's see if Kichcha Sudeep was hinting at resuming Kannada Bigg Boss 8 or perhaps do a grand finale after Karnataka recovers from COVID.