Will Colors Kannada Make Female Contestant BBK Winner?

Hello, BBK viewers. Kichcha Sudeep just entered the stage at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Colors Kannada is the only channel where the audience can watch it. There is no live streaming on Voot where the viewers got to see episodes ahead of TV telecast like they did until now.

Prashanth Sambargi is expected to be the first contestant to be evicted from the house. Vaishnavi Gowda is the second contestant who will be eliminated. So, as we predicted earlier, the top three contestants were Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Uruduga. As per the voting line, these three have garnered the same votes. And it is worth mentioning here that Divya Uruduga has overtaken Aravind KP and Manju P.

Divya Urudaga has a huge fan following outside BBK house. As we mentioned before, they are not ArVIYA or Aravind KP fans. They are only Divya Uruduga's staunch followers. It must not be forgotten that DU fans were trending her name 24/7 on social media platforms and requested BBK viewers to cast their votes for her. She has impressed the viewers with her individuality and game. Also, Divya Uruduga is the strongest female contestant when compared to others in the house. Despite her injury, she gave tough competition to the male contestants. Now, the consensus is leaning towards Aravind or Manju as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. However, it would be interesting to watch if the show runners choose to look at Divya's achievements as an individual in the house with respect to tasks or the way she has ruled the house as a captain.