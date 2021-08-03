Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is getting interesting by the day. With just a few days left for the grand finals and with only six contestants remaining in the house, the competition has turned fierce. However, it's a mixed feeling for contestants who had spent the last couple of months with housemates as a family inside the Bigg Boss house.

In a recent episode, BBK contestants were asked if they had any wish. Each contestant came up with his own. While Vaishnavi asked for a voice note from family, Aravind asked for a bike, Prashanth wanted his family to visit the house when he's inside, Divya Uruduga asked for food prepared by Kichcha Sudeep, Divya Suresh asked for a cake to celebrate her bond with Manju. Now, coming to Manju Pavagada, he said that he loves Sandalwood hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar and since he's in the finals, he wanted his blessings. He also said that he would be more than happy even if there's a video message from Shivanna.

Have a look at Manju expressing his wish

Now, we don't know if the Bigg Boss makers would be able to fulfill his wish considering the fact that Shivarajkumar is the busiest star in the Kannada Film industry. However, if he does come as a chief guest on Bigg Boss finals, then have no doubts that Manju P is winning the show. It is a huge hint that Manju Pavagada will be declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Readers, who do you think will win the show? Let us know in the comments section below.