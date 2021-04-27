Will Colors Kannada End Bigg Boss Without A Winner?

Looks like this would be the first time that Bigg Boss Kannada is facing this kind of a hurdle. The show is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep and the show is inching closer to the grand finale. The makers of the show have run the weekend episodes for two straight weeks without Kichcha Sudeep as he is unwell and unable to make it to the shoot. The latest news we hear is that Karnataka Government has imposed 14 days lockdown due to a surge in cases. The government has imposed two weeks of lockdown.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Bigg Boss Kannada makers could wrap up the show early. Bigg boss Kannada viewers are even wondering if the makers have got the permission to run the show during the lockdown period.

If makers decide to wrap up the show early, then this season may not have a winner as the show has reached its ninth week and in another four weeks, the show will come to an end. It remains to be seen whether the makers will wind up the show without a winner or will they complete the show as usual like every other season amid the lockdown situation. Let’s wait and watch.