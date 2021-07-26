Will Colors Kannada Eliminate Chakravarthy Chandrachud Without Sudeep?

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Chakravarthy Chandrachud is the favorite contestant of Colors Kannada. He is one of the most nominated contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. That's not all, he has also escaped evictions several times in the show. On one hand, Bigg Boss viewers are unhappy and fed up of watching Chakravarthy Chandrachud on the show. Though, they are not satisfied with Chakravarthy's performance in the house, The show makers are giving him chances to stay in the house longer. It is public knowledge that BBK viewers have been demanding his elimination since the day he entered the Bigg Boss house in the wild card category. Now, in a new twist, even contestants feel the same. Chandrachud seems to be the most hated contestant in the house given the fact that all the contestants took his name when Sudeep asked them to pick a housemate who didn't deserve to be in the finals. All the surviving contestants in the house named Chakravarthy Chandrachud as well as Prashanth Sambargi.

As per buzz, Chakravarthy Chandrachud was supposed to get eliminated in Sunday's episode. But, the show makers skipped the whole elimination process for him to keep him the house for longer. Sudeep confirmed there will be a mid-week elimination, the buzz on social media suggests that Chakravarthy Chandrachud is likely to get eliminated.

Now, with contestants too wanting him out of the house, Chandrachud seems to have earned enemies in the BBK house even though they refer to him as sir because of the respect they give him for his age.

What do you think? Will Chandrachud get evicted this week as predicted? Stay tuned.