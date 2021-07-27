Will Colors Kannada Change The Predictable Winner Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Is there any news which has been trending continuously on social media, then one among them all is Bigg Boss Kannada. Thanks to the showrunner for making the show interesting to the viewers and the audience. Over the past few days, Kannada Bigg Boss lovers are predicting the winner of the show.

By this time, you also might have heard the name of the Kannada Bigg Boss winner. Yes, he is none other than Aravind KP. Several fans are rooting for him and they are praying hard for him to emerges as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. A section of the audience are heaps praising Aravind KP on social media. Aravind is a known racer to many of the audience.

He is so new to the entertainment world. Aravind fans are a bit stun and shock for Aravind to be shining like a bright star in the house. He is someone outside of the entertainment world, ruling Bigg Boss like a king is history. Most of the show lovers have decided Aravind KP will definitely walk out with the winner's trophy.

A section of the audience are asking will the show makers be able to change the predictable winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Hardly, a big 'No' because Aravind KP will go any length to tarnish the image of the channel.

There's no way the makers could change the predictable winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. For now Aravind KP is the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, as per the viewers' opinion on social media. The real answer will get to know on the grand finale episode, which is set to be held in the second week of August.