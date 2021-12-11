Will Closeness to Siri Cost Shannu the Bigg Boss Title?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers, Star Maa, carefully picked contestants this season. From a radio Jockey to tv anchor and youtuber to serial actors. There were a few names that were already familiar to the small screen audience. And one of them was Shanmukh Jaswanth. It was being said that he's the highest paid contestant. His dance rehearsals during quarantine before Bigg Boss entry made waves on social media.

Later, it was his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina who kept him in the news by posting some cute message or the other on her insta handle. She also went to Annapurna Studios around midnight to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday which became talk of the town. If Shannu remained in news and also got more votes, there's no doubt it's because of Deepthi's unrelenting support.

She urged her fans to vote for him. However, Shannu's image took a beating after Deepthi unfollowed him over Shannu's closeness to Siri. However, the two patched up during the family reunion episode.

And she continued to support him. Shannu too tried to keep his distance from Siri but it didn't work. The two are displaying marathon emotional dramas day after day which has not only irked the viewers, but also obviously upset his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina.

Although she hasn't reacted to it, her silence on instagram goes on to show that Shannu has indeed lost her support.

Also, Shannu's popularity has seen a dip when compared to the day he entered the show. So there's a chance that his closeness to Siri may cost him the trophy as viewers are now seeing VJ Sunny as a potential winner.