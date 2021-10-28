Will Bigg Boss Makers Skip Elimination to Save Strong Contestants?

Just three days left to witness the eighth week of elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Honestly, strong and popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 like Shannu, Siri, Ravi, Lobo, Maanas and SRC have been nominated for this week's elimination. Rumors are doing the rounds that there may be any elimination this weekend.

One of the primary reasons for makers to skip the elimination is likely to be Lobo. As per unofficial polls, Lobo is in danger zone. There's a chance for him to face the axe. But the show organizers are likely to give him another chance to survive in the house by skipping the elimination this week. We are not saying this. Viewers actually expected him to be shown the door last week. However, the makers sent him to the secret room. And he was back on the show. As per the buzz, Lobo was reportedly supposed to get eliminated in place of Swetha Varma.

Bigg Boss makers sent Lobo to the secret room to study the behaviour of all the contestants in the house, especially Ravi. After stepping out of the secret room, Lobo is continuing the same game without entertaining the viewers. He is a weak contestant in this week's nominated list. It remains to be seen whether Bigg Boss makers will skip elimination ot show him the door. We all know that a lot depends on the votes. Let's see if Lobo manages to survive the axe. Besides, like we mentioned earlier, all the contestants nominated are strong. So eviction may be a bit of a challenge for host Nagarjuna.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Pos for more updates.