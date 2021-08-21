Will Anchor Ravi Change History of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

The Telugu audience is very familiar with the name of Anchor Ravi? He is one of the most popular celebrities on television. He is always active on social media and keeps interacting with his followers on a regular basis. He teases his fans and followers by sharing his pictures every other day. Now, Anchor Ravi is all set to take part in the much awaited TV re ality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Anchor Ravi and Lasya became household names after the show 'Something Something' which used to be aired on Star Music.

Recently, during one of the film launches, Anchor Lasya dropped a hint about Anchor Ravi entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Later, the duo managed to cover the leakage about the news of Ravi entering the BB house.

Now, we wonder if Anchor Ravi will be able to beat Sreemukhi or Geetha Madhuri. Is he going to win the trophy which has remained evasive to popular celebrities who entered the Bigg Boss house like Sreemukhi and Geetha Madhuri? It's a known fact that Sreemukhi and Geetha Madhuri are popular names in the world of show biz.

The two had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu in different seasons. Depsite their soaring popularity, neither of them could clinch the winning trophy. As per viewers, the show runners perhaps did not make them winners as they were already popular in the industry. Star Maa instead chose to give a chance to other contestants like Rahul Sipligunj and Kaushal Manda who needed a push in their careers. These two did not get any break in the film industry. Will Anchor Ravi be able to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? Will he be able to beat Sreemukhi or Geetha Madhuri in that aspect?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is gearing up for launch on September 5, 2021. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.