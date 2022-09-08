Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Check Who's She

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: It's been close to four days that the most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 went on air. Last night, there was nomination in the house.

If you haven't heard who were all nominated in first week of Bigg Boss Telugu., here you go— Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth have been nominated for first-week elimination. A section of the viewers are not really happy with the maker's choice of contestants. One thing is sure, the audience is not really enjoying the show.

The show's TRPs ratings are said to be low. Reports are doing the rounds that the show organizers are planning a wild card entry into the house.

Any wild guesses as to who is makingt a wild card entry into the house? We have learnt from our sources that either Jabardasth Anchor Varshini or Deepika Pilla, is likely to enter Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant in a couple of days from now. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Back to the show, who do you think will get eliminated in first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Dhare your thoughts with us through the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 6 updates.