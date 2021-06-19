Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Version 2.0?

Kichcha Sudeep will soon be returning to host the TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss 8 which was put on hold due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The show is likely to start on June 28, 2021. But, the show organizers are yet to reveal the official start date of the show.

Colors Kannada is making every effort to promote the show. The channel has been sharing several promos featuring the contestants with an aim to promote the show and woo back viewers to watch the show.

The show runners have also shared a picture with 12 trolley bags and they are clearly hinting that 12 people would be entering the house. If you take a look at the names of the contestants, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Chakravarthi Chandrachud, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Suresh, Priyanka Thimmesh and Nidhi Subbayya are the contestants who will re enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Divya Uruduga was not eliminated but she left the show midway owing to some health issues.

Now, it appears that Bigg Boss makers are planning for wild card entries to make the show interesting. It remains to be seen who will make a wild entry in Kannada version 2.0.