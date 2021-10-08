Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 has been receiving thumping response from all quarters. There is no doubt that the audience is enjoying the show since day one. The show is all set to wtiness the first elimination in Bigg Boss 15.

People are betting big time on the contestant that will be shown the door by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on the weekend show. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty are among contestants locked up in the house.

Currently, all the contestants are locked in a Jungle themed sets. They are not allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house until they fight for basic amenities.

If reports doing the rounds ar eanything to go by, either Akshara Singh or Divya Agarwal (winner of Bigg Boss OTT) is likely to be brought in as wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 15. So far, there's no official word on when she would appear on the show.

But, one of the two is expected to make a wild card entry by next weekend.

Let's wait and watch to find out how far these rumors will turn true.