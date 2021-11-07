Is This Why Vishwa Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is the most popular show contestant on the Telugu small screen. Star Maa is getting good TRP ratings. In 106 days, there are 44 days left. There is a rumour going around that Vishwa has been eliminated for the tenth week. As we said earlier, RJ Kajal and Vishwa are in the danger zone. RJ Kajal's vote percentage is lower than Vishwa's, though Vishwa was eliminated. Do you want to know why? As we all know, sometimes Star Maa saves a contestant from elimination to save their TRP ratings. The same strategy is used in the tenth week of elimination.

Yes, according to the critics, Vishwa has been eliminated in place of RJ Kajal. Anyway, Vishwa performed well in every week's tasks, but luck did not favor him. A section of the audience said that Vishwa did not have that much popularity outside the house. So this might be one of the reasons for Vishwa's elimination.