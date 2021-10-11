Why Star Maa Should Have Eliminated SRC and Not Hamida?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 fifth week weekend episode concluded on a grand note, thanks to special guests Akhil and Pooja Hegde who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film 'Most Eligible Bachelor'.

The film is all set to arrive in theatres on the occasion of Dasara, a huge festival in India. Back to Bigg Boss Sunday's episode, after much suspense, Nagarjuna showed the door to popular contestant Hamida.

Yes, she was the fifth contestant to get eliminated from the house after Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, and Natraj Master.

However, Bigg Boss viewers are mighty upset with Hamida's elimination. They have termed it unfair and suggesting to Star Maa that the makers eliminate Sreerama Chandra instead of Hamida.

If you are wondering why BBT viewers want SRC to get eliminated in Hamida's place is that he is the one who kissed her. They have been accusing SRC of showing Hamida's behavior as bad in people's eyes with his liplock.

Bigg Boss Telugu viewers feel that Sreerama Chandra could be one of the reasons for Hamida's elimination despite garnering votes from the audience.

Do you think Hamida's elimination was unfair? Tell us via the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.