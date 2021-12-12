This Is Why Sreerama Chandra Will Be Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

There are a lot of predictions happening on social media platforms on who will be the runner up of the show. Are you eager to know who will be the runner up and winner of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu?

Even we can't wait to know. But for now, we will give you the updates on the predicted winner and runner up. As we all know, the audience has decided that VJ Sunny will walk away with the trophy of Season 8, but there is some confusion about the runner-up.

Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth are almost on par with equal percentage of votes, and fans of the duo are working hard to ensure that their favorite contestants top secure the highest score.

But if we were to consider the results of the recent polling on social media platforms, Shannu's fans are unable to beat Sreerama's score. As we mentioned earlier, Shannu lost his popularity by showing his aggressiveness to Siri, whereas Sreerama won the hearts of viewers by winning the final ticket task.

If you have been regularly watching the show and have closely observed the happenings in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, then you might have noticed that for the last two weeks, Sreerama has been concentrating on his game rather than interfering in controversial fights. So we can say that Sreerama is silently applying his game strategy while other contestants are busy getting into other fights. Anyway, if we consider voting percentages, not Shanmukh, Sreerama might be the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Let's see if the final week will be a game changer.