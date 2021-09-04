Why is RGV Obsessed With Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants?

Director Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial directors in the film industry. The filmmaker continues to be in the news for most of the time for something or the other. His tweets always make all the loud noises on social media. He had made a couple of films during the pandemic but all of them failed miserably.

Now, RGV has started doing ‘Bold Interview’ with former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants' rumored girlfriends. Are you wondering, who they are?

Few days ago, RGV did a bold interview with Ariyana Glory who was rumoured to be the girlfriend of Mukku Avinash of Jabardasth fame that is until he got engaged.

Now, RGV has given another interview with Ashu Reddy, who was also a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

Ashu Reddy seems to be in a serious relationship with Bigg Boss Telugu Winner and singer Rahul Siplgunj. Now we are wondering why RGV is doing interviews with Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants' girlfriends.

Is he trying to cash in on the popularity of Bigg Boss Telugu contestants through the interviews? RGV must know the real answers behind the sudden bold interviews. The promo of Ashu Reddy's interview with RGV is widely circulating on social media. Take a look at it, if you missed it: