Is This Why Prashanth Sambargi Crying In Promo?

Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada Bigg Boss second innings has been trending on social media platforms. The showrunners were supposed to eliminate one contestant in the Sunday episode. But, they didn't do as they want to fetch solid TRPs even for weekday episodes. Looks like the elimination is likely to take place in tonight's episode.

Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss is seen saying all the nominated contestants to pack their bags. Bigg Boss hasn't specified who's going to evict in tonight's episode. Prashanth Sambargi is seen crying after talking to Bigg Boss in the phone booth.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Prashanth Sambargi is crying in the promo because Shamanth got evicted or is he crying as Bigg Boss said them to pack their bags. They both behave as a best friends in the house. They always hang out together. Apparently, Prashanth hearing Shamanth's eviction might have made him cried out. We all will get real answers in tonight's episode.