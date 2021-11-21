Why Pay Salman So Much, Change Bigg Boss 15 Host, Netizens Tell Colors

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is the most-watched reality shows among Bigg Boss in other languages. Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi Bigg Boss show for the last 11 years. He has been hosting the show since season 4 and he has a special fan base for his style of hosting the show.

In fact, netizens say that Salman Khan and Bigg Boss are inseparable. As we all know, Salman Khan has a massive fan base for his films, and after he began hosting the Bigg Boss show, his fame touched the skies. A section of the audience watches only weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Hindi just to watch Salman Khan. And this is true in any language. This is one reason why the channel always pays a fancy remuneration to sign up the most sought after actor from the industry.

Bigg Boss Hindi makers have managed to complete 14 seasons and the present 15th season is been aired on Colors TV. Every season of Bigg Boss Hindi manages to make the headlines for its controversial fights, but season 15 is not getting the required hype despite aggressive contestants and the TRP ratings of the show have also plunged in the recent days.

Now, there is a heated discussion between viewers on social media platforms saying Weekend ka Vaar with Salman have been the worst episodes in season 15. They say that Weekend ka Vaar has been more about film promotions and not about contestants and their performance.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar hosted Hindi Bigg Boss for most part as Salman was unwell. Netizens seem to have loved Mahesh Manjrekar's style of hosting the Weekend episode in place of Salman Khan. They say that this time the show had a spark. The audience is now wondering why Colors is paying Salman a hefty remuneration when Mahesh Manjrekar is doing his job. They also say Salman Khan has lost his charm like in earlier seasons and colors could replace the Bigg Boss host Let's wait and watch if the makers change their plan.