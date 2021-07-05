Why Nidhi Subbaiah Got Evicted From Bigg Boss House: Deets Inside

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kanada season 8 is progressing at a brisk pace. The show has entered its third week with things spicing up inside the house. It seems that BBK viewers are impressed with the second innings more than the first innings. It is known that Nidhi Subbaiah was evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. But the fact is that Priyanka Thimmesh was to have been eliminated this week in place of Nidhi. As per buzz, Nidhi could have been saved this week if she hadn't lost her cool over Aravind KP over the "swalpa muchukoli" row. The only mistake Nidhi did was to point out Aravind KP's lack of sportsmanship. And there was a fire after that.

According to Wednesday's voting results, Nidhi received a good number of votes. But after her fight with Aravind KP, she lost all her votes. Not even votes, BBK viewers say Nidhi has lost her image too because of the slangs she used inside the house. It is known that BBK viewers and Aravind KP fans demanded that Nidhi apologise to Aravind KP. They also urged Colors Kananda to evict her from the BBK house. This demonstrates the strength of the Aravind KP fans. So, should be say that Priyanka got lucky? Following Nidhi's eviction, BBK viewers are confident that Aravind KP fans will ensure that he lifts the BBK8 trophy at any cost.

