This is Why Manju Pavagada Will Win BBK8

Finally, we are so close to bidding goodbye to Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Yes, only one day left for the grand finale episode. If you are worrying whether your favorite contestant will be winning of the show or not. We have some promising news that Bigg Boss Kannada popular contestant Manju Pavagada will clinch the winner's title.

He is a die-hard fan of Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Manju Pavagada received a video message from Shivanna.

He also wished him luck to win the show. Also, most of the sandalwood stars have rallied behind manju and want him to win BBK8. Buzz is doing the rounds that Manju Pavagada is said to have garnered massive votes from his fans and followers.

He is leading in top position in finale week by beating Aravind KP who's also a popular contestant in the house. The grand finale episode will be held today and tomorrow in Colors Kannada. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.