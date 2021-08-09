Is This Why Manju Beat Aravind in Bigg Boss 8 Title?

The curtains have come down for Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. BBK8 has grabbed the attention of small screen viewers. Finally, after a lot of suspense and a close contest between Manju Pavagada and Aravind KP, Manju P has bagged the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 trophy. However, the outcome of the show has shocked all the BBK viewers because Aravind KP was always assumed to be a stronger contestant than Manju Pavagada. So, everyone expected that Aravind would win the trophy. Manju Pavagada managed to garner a good vote percentage. According to voting results, Manju Pavagada won over Aravind KP with a margin of two lakh votes.

Here's a look at how many each one got

1. Manju Pavagada, Winner Of Kannada Bigg Boss (45 lakhs)

2. Aravind KP, First Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 (43 lakhs)

3. Divya Uruduga, Second Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 (33 lakhs)

4. Vaishnavi Gowda (11 lakhs)

5. Prashanth Sambargi (6 lakhs)

Do you wonder how Manju Pavagada got the highest votes? Then check this out. It is known that all the eliminated BBK contestants urged BBK viewers to cast their vote for Manju Pavagada. That apart, even Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar wished him and said he hoped Manju will win the trophy.

Also, fans of Shubha Poonja, Rajeev, and Nidhi supported Manju Pavagada. The credit must also go to Manju followers who worked round the clock to get as many votes as possible for him. Had it not been for them, he would not have been the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.