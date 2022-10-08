Why Maa TV Has Not Released Single Poster With BBT6 TRP Ratings?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has started on September 4. Some people like it whereas few others hate it for various reasons. The show is in its fifth week. The nominated contestants for the week are Bala Aditya, Chanti, Inaya, Vasanthi, Faima, Marina, Arjun, and Adi. According to the reports, Fiama has highest voting percentage and it is said that Adi Reddy, Faima, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun, and Vasanthi are in the safe zone while Inaya and Marina are in the danger zone. However, there is no official information on who is going to be out of the show this week. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

Bigg Boss Season 1 was hosted by NTR and it received a rating of 15.05 and the TRP rating for the second season is 16.18. Since third season, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show. The TRP rating for the third season is 17.9, Season 4 is 18.5 and the fifth is 18. However, the sixth season received a rating of 8.86. Till fifth season, the makers of the show have been releasing posters with TRP ratings but this season, as of now, there is no poster. It looks like the TRP ratings for the show are very low.

Recently, during a media interaction, Nagarjuna also said that he was also worried about the poor Bigg Boss rating. He expressed happiness as the viewership has increased. He further stated that most of the people are watching on the OTT and the number of people watching the show on TV has decreased. He said that people are watching the show on Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Will Nagarjuna Remove This Contestant?