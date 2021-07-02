Why Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 Is More Unique Than Previous Seasons

Colors Kannada's controversial reality show is making more noise than ever. The show is hosted by Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep. The show was recently resumed after a pandemic break.

The first elimination of the second innings is just around the corner, fans have been voting for their favorite contestants to save from eviction. Aravind, Divya Uruduga, Manju and a few other contestants are ruling Twitter every other day and it looks like the weekend episodes will be worth the wait.

If you have closely follow Kannada Bigg Boss 8, there are a lot of changes in the show. Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is very different from the other seasons. We have listed a few reasons for our dear readers.

As we earlier mentioned, Kannada Bigg Boss makers have created history by resuming it without worrying about the result.

The show makers are planning to wind up the second innings in just 28 days when there are 12 contestants in the house. It is predicted that the show makers are likely planning double elimination. Yes, they will evict two contestants beginning this week.

So far, none of the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants have gone to the secret room because in every season the makers plan for it.

The host of the show Sudeep was forced to skip nearly three to four-weekend episodes due to health issues.

Taking all the above-mentioned points into consideration, we felt that Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is special in a lot more ways than the previous seasons. People will definitely talk more about this season for a long time.