Why Divya Agarwal Can’t Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss OTT

For the first time, Bigg Boss makers decided to go for digital format as most of the viewers got used to the platform, thanks to the pandemic.

After two months of the digital format, Bigg Boss makers, Colors is gearing up for fifteenth season which will go live.

Our beloved Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going to host the show as in previous seasons. Before that, people are waiting to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT which is streaming on Voot.

If you are thinking that Divya Agarwal will be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, our story might disappoint you as she can’t be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

Hold on, we are not saying this! The real Khabri, who shares all the live updates about Bigg Boss Hindi has hinted at this in their latest social media post.

In a latest post about Divya Agarwal, Khabri mentions why she can't be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. That's not all. Divya Agarwal will also not enter

Bigg Boss 15 for which she participated in the OTT format in the first place.

The chances of Divya Agarwal entering Bigg Boss 15 are not high as viewers think she can’t provide masala content to the viewers. The reputation of

Bigg Boss would be at stake if Divya Agarwal wins Bigg Boss OTT, think netizens. Taking all these factors into consideration, guess we have to go with Real Khabri that Divya Agarwal can’t be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

Do you agree with this logic? Do you think Divya really deserves to win the show? Let us know in the comments section below.