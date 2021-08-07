Why Did Surekhavani Delete Her Instagram Story About Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Tollywood Actress Surekhavani has become one of the most anticipated contestants to enter the Bigg Boss House since season 4. However, she rejected the news last year in participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

After the recent announcement by the show makers about the new season, the news that she will be a part of the controversial show has started doing rounds all over the internet.

As Surekha Vani stays active on social media and shares important updates about her life and family. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a story in which she wrote, “Not all going to BB5. Its a fake news guys. Please don’t encourage rumours.”

However, the actress later deleted her story. Many people major question is that why did she delete the story. The truth is that many Bigg Boss addicts opine that she may step into the BB house within no time. Whatever may be the reason, let us not worry much about her being a part of the show but wait for the official information.

