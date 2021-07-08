Why Colors Kannada Promo Highlighting Divya When Issue Between PS and Manju?

Colors Kannada has recently released a promo from the Bigg Boss episode tonight. We can see Manju P, Prashanth S and Divya U arguing over the apron task. It's known that Bigg Boss assigned printing money task to the contestants. During the task, a contestant who puts on the apron first will be allowed to take part in the task.

In the Bigg Boss promo released by Colors Kannada, we can see that while Prashanth Sambargi grabbed the apron first from the hanger, it was Manju Pavagada who put it on. After Manju Pavagada wraps the apron around his neck, Prashanth Sambargi tries to snatch it away from Manju Pavagada. Meanwhile, Divya Uruduga as a captain backs Manju saying that she saw that Manju wore it first. The promo shows Manju and Prashanth S getting into a fight over this.

Now, for all those who have already watched this promo, this is nothing new. However, didn't you notice anything in the promo yet? Netizens seems to have felt something when they saw the promo. They have been trolling Colors Kannada asking them the need to highlight Divya Uruduga in t he promo when the fight is between Manju and Prashanth S. They say that for TRP ratings, Colors Kannada can highlight Divya U for no reason. However, We all know that whenever the focus is on Divya Uruduga, the video receives a lot of likes from the audience. After we have seen the contestant's popularity, there is no denying that she is one of the major attractions of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.