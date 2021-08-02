Why Colors Kannada Cannot Make Divya Uruduga Bigg Boss Winner or Runner Up

Colors Kannada's most watched show Bigg Boss Season 8 hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep is making the headlines for all the right reasons. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is just a few days away. BBK viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will emerge the winner of this season. Most of the Kannada Bigg Boss lovers have decided their own favorite contestant as the winner of the show. But, they are waiting for Sudeep to announce it officially to begin the celebrations.

For those joining in late, Aravind KP is the hot favourite to win the BBK8 winner's title. But we know that all the contestants remaining in the house right now except Divya Suresh are strong in their own right. And another BBK contestant who has an equally huge fan following on social media is none other than Manju. So the big battle is said to be between Aravind and Manju. Meanwhile, if you are wondering, what about Divya Uruduga who has created her own place in the hearts of BBK viewers, we have some news for you.

Are you eagerly waiting to know Divya Uruduga's position in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 finale week? If you are worried where she stands amid all this. For starters, there is no denying that Divya U has earned a huge fan base for herself ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house. Her fans have ensured she remains on top of the trends on social media and even pointed out that her footage is being used by the channel for TRPs. Yet, we don't think Divya Uruduga stands a chance of winning the show, or even getting the runner-up position in Kannada Bigg Boss. No. We are not kidding and we have our reasons to state this.

It is known that Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP are best buddies in the Bigg Boss house. BBK viewers have even stated in social media pages that Aravind and Divya are TRP material, a reason why the show makers are widely promoting them on the show. That's not all, Colors Kannada is also being accused of being biased towards this couple and giving special treatment to them since the show went on air. Now, if the show makers announce Aravind and Divya Uruduga as winner and runner up of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, then they will certain face backlash from viewers.

The makers could receive a lot of criticism for announcing them as a winner and runner-up, because viewers have been repeatedly asking the show runners to treat all the contestants equally. So, given the circumstances, Divya Uruduga May not end up as either winner of runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.