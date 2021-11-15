Is This Why Bigg Boss Telugu Makers Are Saving Shannu?

The finale of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is around the corner. Yes, only four weeks left for Nagarjuna to declare the winner of the current season.

Even before Shanmukh Jaswanth joined the show, everyone knew Shanmukh Jaswanth will be one of the finalists. Shannu's massive fan following will surely take him to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

On top of it all, he is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Shanmukh never participates in tasks with much enthusiasm, most of the time Shannu is seen behind the scenes and viewers have even branded him as a lazy contestant in the house. Even Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna had asked Shannu several times to start playing the game.

However, Shannu has a different game plan. He is super confident that he would win the show. We all know that even though he doesn't interact much or make his presence felt, when he does, he goes all out and wins hearts of viewers.

Shanmukh's one-liners are the best source of entertainment in the house. Last night, when Jessie was leaving the house, Shanmukh said, "I didn't expect you'll be in the house for ten weeks, I thought you would get eliminated in the first week. You are leaving the house by giving life to one person."

Shanmukh said this when Jessie was about to step out of the house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss did not eliminate anyone as Jessie was sent home due to health issues. Perhaps that's what Shannu meant. Jessie saved someone from getting evicted from the house. Shanmukh could have said this straight but he chose to use his famous trademark style to woo viewers.

Shannu's one-liners have become the the talk of the town.

This quality of Shannu, we think, will take him far in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.