Why Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Will Also Be A Male Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been grabbing the audience attention ever since it went on air. The fights among contestants in the house have started. They are are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers.

Currently, they are 14 contestants in the house after Hamida's elimination in last night's episode. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants like Ravi, Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri are leaving no chance to shout with their housemates in the house.

The contestants seem to have understood Bigg Boss strategy that the more noise they make in the house, the longer they will survive in the house.

Interestingly, so far, Bigg Boss Telugu has completed four seasons. If you have observed, all the winners have been male contestants.

Here's a list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winners so far: Siva Balaji (Season 1), Kaushal Manda( Season 2), Rahul Spiligunj ( Season 3), Abhijeet (Season 4).

Now, It appears the show organizers are planning to pick male winner as winner for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 too.

If you are wondering why we concluded thus. There have been five evictions in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. The show runners have eliminated four females and one male contestant from the house.

Star Maa eliminating or targetting female contestants seems to have formed an opinion among viewers saying they might be planning to make a male contestant as winner in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 too. It totally depends on the votes and contestants' game in the house. Let's wait and watch who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.