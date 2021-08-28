Why Are These Contestants Isolated In Park Hyatt?

Ever since the Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa released the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the show has become talk of the town. King Nagarjuna is going to make a comeback to the small screen to entertain us as the host for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. This controversial show is all set to begin in the first week of September.

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu—Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, VJ Sunny, Natraj Master, Maanas and Anne Master are some of the celebrity names who will be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. As we said earlier, the confirmed contestants were moved to quarantine as part of the Covid protocol.

As per the latest buzz, the contestants have been shifted to three luxury hotels in Hyderabad. However, a few contestants are said to have been specifically sent to Park Hyatt for quarantine. Wondering why only a few celebrities were sent there? Are you curious about who all are there? Well, then this is for you.

Not many people know that these celebrities would be entering the Bigg Boss house. So, the show makers have decided to keep their identity a secret and let them be under quarantine as per Covid protocols. Industry sources say that Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Lobo, Serial Actor Maanas, RJ Kajal, Natraj Master, Sarileru Neekevvaru fame Kumanan Sethumaran and model Jaswanth Padala have been isolated before letting them into the glass house.

However, we are waiting for an official confirmation regarding the news.