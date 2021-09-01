Why Akkineni Nagarjuna May Avoid Press Meet Before Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. He donned the hat of a TV host in 2014 for the popular reality show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. Later, he was focused on doing films.

For the past few years, Nagarjuna has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3. He had hosted season three and four of Bigg Boss Telugu . Now, Nagarjuna is gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 too, as he has become the face of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to get started on September 5, 2021, and top Tollywood actors would be appearing on the pilot episode, as per the buzz.

Now, the latest rumours doing the rounds is that Nagarjuna is likely to skip the press meet which was supposed to be held before the new season gets launched. If you remember Kichcha Sudeep and the business head of Colors Kannada had held a presser just before the launch of the new season which concluded last month. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers too were hoping there would be a curtain raised event. However, looks like it may not happen here in Hyderabad.

The primary reason for Nagarjuna to opt out of media meet is the current Covid situation. Although a major chunk of the frontline workers and the general Population has been vaccinated, the makers are taking no chances. We already told you that as a precautionary measure, Star Maa has isolated all the Bigg Boss contestants in luxury hotels across Hyderabad before letting them into the BB house sets in Annapurna Studios.

Talking about the contestants who would take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5--Anchor Lobo, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini and a few others are going to be in the glass house beginning next week.