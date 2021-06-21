Who's Going To Win Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Title?

Colors Kannada created history when they decided to resume Kannada Bigg Boss version 2.0 after the pandemic break. It is for the first time that something like this has happened. Bigg Boss viewers are excited about the second innings. They have already started the countdown for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings. If you are you one of them, then you have come to the right place. The buzz on social media suggests that the shooting for second innings has just begun. That's not all! Bigg Boss Kannada version 2.0 is likely to be launched on June 23rd which is just a few days away. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings grand launch is expected to happen this Wednesday at 6 PM.

The show is likely to go on air soon. Colors Kannada is leaving no stone unturned to promoting the upcoming innings of Bigg Boss unleashing video clips of contestants packing their luggage. Netizens have started predicting contestants' position (as to where they stand right now) in the house even before the show goes live. Some of them have also started guessing who would be the winner of Kannada version 2.0.

In the first innings, if one were to ask who will win the show, then Aravind KP would win hands down. Now, sorry for the disappointment but TV viewers seem to have had a change of heart. As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss viewers predict that Manju Pavgada could give a tough competition to Aravind KP and he's one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss title. Then there is Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi too who are equally strong.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Do you think Manju Pavagada will become the winner of Kannada version 2.0? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.