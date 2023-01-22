Who's Bigg Boss 6 Winner, Runner Up?

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Winner and runners up names are almost confirmed. As per the buzz on social media and unofficial sources, Azeem has lifted the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil title while Shivin has reportedly won second runner up and Vikraman first runner up.

Kamal Haasan has again proved that he's the best person to host Bigg Boss Tamil 6. This season was one of the most highly rated shows with TRPs touching sky high and record numbers.

Vijay TV's content format for Bigg Boss 6 Tamil was amazing with interesting updates.

BB6 contestants too went all out to make the show Interesting. There's a lot that happened from drama to emotions and fights which kept the audience engrossed.

