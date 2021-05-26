Who Will Win Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Title?

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 has gained immense popularity on the small screen. Now the show has been suspended due to a spike in COVID cases and lockdown in the state. After a few crew members on Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Sets tested positive for Covid-19, the showrunners decided to pause the show temporarily and resume it once the state's lockdown was lifted. But the number of cases in Tamil Nadu has been increasing and the government has extended the lockdown.

Because the situation in the state does not appear to be safe, the showrunners have announced a new way to declare the winner of the season. According to the promo, the channel is set to declare a winner based on the votes. People can vote for their favourite contestant who is in the final list in the week between May 24 to May 29. A contestant with the most votes will be crowned Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 winner. There are 8 contestants vying for the title-Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Ramzan Mohammed, Rithu Mantra, Dimpal Bhal, Kidilam Firoz, Sai Vishnu, and Anoop Krishnan.

