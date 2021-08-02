Who Will Be The Winner of BBK8? Which Contestant Will Be Runner Up

With a week to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale, viewers are already placing bets on who will walk home with the trophy. Aravind KP has become the crowd favorite ever since he became one of the contestants of the current seasons.

The other contenders for the top 5 include Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Uruduga, and Prashanth of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. If you ask any hardcore Bigg Boss fan who deserves to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, most of the Kannada Bigg Boss viewers would vote for Aravind KP. He has not only won the hearts of the audience, but is also poised to win. There is no denying that Aravind KP is one of the strong and popular contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house right now.

The final battle is going to be between Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada. They have their own fan following in the Karnataka region. Aravind fans are rooting for him and many of them are predicting Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Same goes true for Manju Pavagada too. His legion of fans are keeping their fingers crossed for him to win the show.

Going by their popularity scale on social media, it's not easy to predict who will become the winner and runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. However, the general sentiment is that Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 while Manju Pavagada could end up as the runner-up of the season. Divya Uruduga is also a strong contender, but the show makers may not announce Divya Uruduga as the runner-up because the makers have been promoting her and Aravind since the show began and have even faced backlash for being partial towards the two contestants.

So, the show makers declaring Aravind and Divya Uruduga as the top 2 may upset the show lovers a great deal. The show runners would definitely receive a lot of flak on social media for their special treatment of cute pair in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. So, as per our prediction, Aravind and Manju Pavagada will be chosen as the winner and runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Let's wait and watch to see whether our predictions will come true.

What do you think, readers? Who do you think deserves to win Bigg Boss 8? Let us know in the comments section below.